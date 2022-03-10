Metro Detroit weather: Snow returns overnight into Friday morning

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 10, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Snow Thursday night/Friday
- Snow is set to return around midnight Thursday into Friday and continue through daybreak.
- A half-inch is expected for most, but areas in the West Zone (and Lenawee County) could see closer to 1.5-2 inches.
Few snowflakes this weekend
- Sunday morning could feature some light snow.
- I’m not sold on it being much -- maybe around a half-inch.
Warming up
- On Saturday, we top out in the upper 20s, but from there, we’re warming up.
- Temperatures in the 50s Monday and Tuesday, and near 60 by Thursday.
Daylight saving time
- Sunday of next week (March 13) is the start of daylight saving time (not “savings”).
- For your clocks: 2 a.m. becomes 3 a.m. as we spring forward.