Metro Detroit weather: Snow returns overnight into Friday morning

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Snowfall in Metro Detroit on Jan. 24, 2022. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 10, 2022, afternoon and evening.

Snow Thursday night/Friday

  • Snow is set to return around midnight Thursday into Friday and continue through daybreak.
  • A half-inch is expected for most, but areas in the West Zone (and Lenawee County) could see closer to 1.5-2 inches.

Few snowflakes this weekend

  • Sunday morning could feature some light snow.
  • I’m not sold on it being much -- maybe around a half-inch.

Warming up

  • On Saturday, we top out in the upper 20s, but from there, we’re warming up.
  • Temperatures in the 50s Monday and Tuesday, and near 60 by Thursday.

Daylight saving time

  • Sunday of next week (March 13) is the start of daylight saving time (not “savings”).
  • For your clocks: 2 a.m. becomes 3 a.m. as we spring forward.

