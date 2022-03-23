Metro Detroit weather: Scattered strong-to-severe thunderstorms heading for SE Michigan

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – How ironic: this week is Michigan Severe Weather Awareness Week, and many communities were supposed to test their sirens at 1 p.m. But the threat of severe storms forced a postponement of the statewide tornado drill.

Scattered strong-to-severe thunderstorms have developed south of a warm front this afternoon in Indiana and Ohio, and they’re headed our way. The key to those storms maintaining their severity as they move into Michigan will be how far north that warm front makes it because we will not see severe weather north of the front. Right now, I think the front will potentially cross the state line into Lenawee and southwest Monroe counties, so that’s where the best chance is for marginally severe wind gusts and marginally severe hail into the evening hours.

As I am writing this (3:30 p.m.), the Severe Thunderstorm Watch that was issued for parts of Indiana and Ohio only includes Lenawee County. Regardless, keep an eye on the free Local4Casters weather app’s real-time radar to track the storms and check in with me on Local 4 News this afternoon and evening for the latest.

Ad

Storms will move out by late evening, with just scattered showers the rest of the night. Lows in the mid-40s (6 degrees Celsius), with east winds becoming south at 10 to 15 mph.

This evening’s sunset is at 7:49 p.m., and Thursday morning’s sunrise is at 7:30 a.m.

Thursday

Scattered light showers are possible the first half of our Thursday, but the shower coverage will increase during the afternoon and continue into the evening. Highs in the upper-40s to near 50 degrees (9 to 10 degrees Celsius).

We could see a few snowflakes Thursday night, but they’ll have no impact. Lows in the upper-30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

Friday

Mostly cloudy on Friday with a few drops or flakes possible. Highs in the upper-40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Friday night with more drops or flakes possible. Lows in the low-to-mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Weekend forecast

Get ready for a cold weekend. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with a flake possible. Highs in the mid-40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Ad

Partly cloudy and still breezy on Sunday, with highs only in the upper-30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

· Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV, and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

· Download for iPhone

Ad

· Download for Android