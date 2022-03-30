Winter Weather Advisory for Metro Detroit with freezing rain

Storm Tracker 4 is locked in this late March storm which is bringing everything but the kitchen sink, but we are also seeing dry air trying to take over. Some snow and sleet earlier created some slick and icy spots and now the rain, freezing rain, and sleet which is very possibly the worst kind of weather and the reason for our continuing Winter Weather Advisory. Be advised, and travel at your own risk in what could become an ice rink on your morning commute. Most of the moisture falling is rain but surface temperatures are at or below freezing in most of Metro Detroit, and it instantly becomes ice. We are seeing temps warm above freezing in our South Zone and that will continue from south to north by sunrise. Seriously consider delaying your drive until after 8am this morning as conditions will become less icy.

Sunrise is at 7:19 a.m.

Once we see an absolute switch to all rain, the ice and snow will wash away quickly. Even though the ice threat diminishes, watch out for slippery conditions, pooling and ponding through mid-morning. The skies will gradually improve with spotty drizzle closer to noon, but we should get into some partly sunny skies and a much different day after lunch. High temperatures are going to soar with a warming wind SE 15mph and we will end up in the low to maybe mid 60s by late afternoon into the early evening. Be safe and precautious during the morning so you can get out and let loose this afternoon and evening. Enjoy the second half of your Hump Day.

Ad

Sunset is at 7:57 p.m.

More rain showers arrive well after sunset here in Metro Detroit so expect more wet conditions late, late tonight after 10 p.m. into the overnight. That means another sloppy morning drive Thursday with showers lingering into the early commute. We will still have temps in the 50s through the morning hours followed by a cool front and upper 40s for most of the afternoon along with some nasty winds SW 10-25 gusting 30-40mph. Rain showers will be spotty before 3 p.m. and then mostly cloudy, breezy, and dry in the later afternoon and evening.

Friday morning hasn’t quite come into clear focus on the computer models but it looks like a decent chance for scattered rain and snow showers between 5-9am making it three rough morning commutes in a row here in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. Morning temps will be close to freezing and Friday afternoon high temps will settle in the middle 40s with a stiff wind NW 10-20mph.

Ad

Saturday looks nice after a chilly start near 30 degrees and more clouds in the morning than later in the day. Highs will hover around 50 degrees and the winds are much lighter to start the weekend and there’s a slight chance again for a few showers Saturday night and early Sunday in the form of rain and snow. Sunday afternoon brings us into the lower 50s and most of next week looks quite nice in the 50s and low 60s by Tuesday or Wednesday. A shot of colder air may hit us heading into next weekend but let’s worry about that another day. Try the Local4Casters App if you haven’t already and see how helpful it is for you when dealing with our ever-changing weather. It’s all you need to prepare for our active weather in Pure Michigan and around the World. Plus, It’s free!

• Download for iPhone

Ad

• Download for Android