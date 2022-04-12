Metro Detroit weather: Tracking severe storm chances for Wednesday

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday, Motown.

We have spectacular weather today with sunshine and warmth. Tonight’s weather will be calm as well. But the weather can turn on a dime in Detroit in Southeast Michigan. Showers, thunderstorms, and severe weather are possible tomorrow through the morning afterward.

Tuesday is mostly sunny and warmer than average. Temperatures are in the low 60s to near 65 degrees; This is perfect for softball, soccer, or strolling through the neighborhood.

Tonight becomes cloudy or with a warm front on the way. A scattered sprinkle or light showers is possible, but most neighborhoods will be dry. Temperatures will rise from the upper 40s and 50s around midnight to the upper 50s by dawn.

Wednesday

That frontal system is associated with stormy weather that will impact the region Wednesday. There will be two rounds of showers and thunderstorms with a Marginal to Slight Risk of strong to severe storms.

The first wave arrives during the lunch hour with heavy rain, frequent lightning, and possibly damaging wind and hail. The chance of tornadoes is lower on the scale but not out of the realm of possibility.

Temperatures rise to the 70s with a break in stormy weather for the afternoon commute.

The second wave of stormy weather will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with another chance of flooding and wind damage.

Thursday

Thursday afternoon will have temps in the middle 60s. Wicked winds will still be a factor. Downed trees, tree limbs, or power lines are possible. Remember to stay far away from any downed wires and alert the authorities immediately.

Good Friday

There’s a chance of scattered showers for Good Friday and Passover. Afternoon temps will be in the 50s.

Easter weekend forecast

Easter weekend will be sunnier and cooler. It will be easily mild temperatures in the low and middle 50s each day, Saturday and Easter Sunday.

