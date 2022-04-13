Metro Detroit weather: Increasing clouds Tuesday night with severe weather ahead for Wednesday

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday night, Motown.

Tuesday (April 12) night will have increasing clouds as a frontal system approaches. Showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow, and some may become severe.

Tonight becomes cloudy or with a warm front on the way. A scattered sprinkle or light showers is possible, but most neighborhoods will be dry.

Temperatures will rise from the upper 40s and 50s around midnight to the upper 50s by dawn.

That frontal system is associated with stormy weather that will impact the region Wednesday. There will be two rounds of showers and thunderstorms with a Marginal to Slight Risk of strong to severe storms.

Two mottos to live by are “Thunder Roars, Get Indoors” and “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

Wednesday

Here is Wednesday’s stormy timeline:

4 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny and breezy. The ride to work and school will be dry. Temps rise from the 40s and 50s to the 60s.

Ad

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: First round of showers and thunderstorms arrives. Rain will be heavy at times, and lightning becomes more frequent as storms intensify. It will be windier with a chance of small hail in the early afternoon. It will be warm with temps in the upper 60s and low 70s.

3 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with scattered light to moderate showers; Lightning becomes less frequent but will remain a significant hazard. It remains windy. Temps will be near 70 degrees and in the 60s.

After 8 p.m.: The second round of showers and thunderstorms arrives. The additional moisture will pose a flood threat. Do not drive through high-standing water. Temps will be in the 60s, then 50s and 40s.

Thursday

Thursday afternoon will have temps in the middle 60s. Wicked winds will still be a factor. Downed trees, tree limbs, or power lines are possible. Remember to stay far away from any downed wires and alert the authorities immediately.

Ad

Good Friday

There’s a chance of scattered showers for Good Friday and Passover. Afternoon temps will be in the 50s.

Easter weekend forecast

Easter weekend will be sunnier and cooler. It will be easily mild temperatures in the low and middle 50s each day, Saturday and Easter Sunday.

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

· Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

Ad

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android