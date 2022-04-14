Metro Detroit weather: Showers possible Friday; cooler weekend ahead

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 14, 2022.
Gusty winds
- Winds are staying high Thursday and Friday. A wind advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday.
- Gusts for the rest of Thursday afternoon could be close to 50 mph, at times, and for Friday, they could be over 40 mph.
Few showers Friday
- A few passing showers are possible on Friday.
- It won’t be an all-day washout, but keep the umbrella if you’re going to be out Friday.
Cool this weekend
- While we look dry this weekend, it looks to be chilly.
- Highs will be close to 50 degrees both days, which is almost 10 degrees below where we should be this time of the year.
Rain/snow chances next week
- Long-range models still aren’t in a great consensus on the track of next week’s storms, and as a result, there’s still some uncertainty on exactly how things will shake out.
- It looks like most of what falls will be rain Monday and Tuesday, but there could be a few snowflakes mixing in, at times, as well.
- Another shot for rain comes late Wednesday into Thursday.
Normal high at 60 degrees
- On Thursday, the sun rose at 6:59 a.m., marking the first pre-7 a.m. sunrise in a long while.
- The sun will continue to rise earlier and earlier through mid-June.