Metro Detroit weather: Wind advisory as skies clear, temps drop

DETROIT – Good Thursday morning!

Scattered rain and thundershowers are moving through Metro Detroit early on this Thursday morning, so our roads will be a bit slippery. The rain should fade or move out by sunrise.

It may take a little longer for the rain to escape parts of Southern Ontario as the wet weather moves west to east. The general trend is for a drier and cooler day today due to a cold front crossing over us.

That being said, the real weather headline of the day will be strong winds capable of producing sporadic power outages later today.

Temperatures are in the middle and upper 40s here around Metro Detroit as you head out. Wind chills are in the low-to-middle 30s, so you may need a thicker coat early on.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:54 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for all of Metro Detroit for most of the day today as our skies gradually clear starting mid-morning. We have blue skies on tap for most of the afternoon.

The wind advisory runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, with the peak wind gusts expected between noon and 7 p.m. Pesky breezes will be moving SW at 15-30 mph, gusting to 40-50 mph at times today. Those wind gusts can cause a multitude of problems, from blowing your Easter yard decorations around to swaying semi-trucks on our roads. The biggest concern is for weakened tree limbs and power lines to succumb to the winds, causing power outage issues. You will find information about any outages and crew responses on ClickOnDetroit.com.

The winds are coming from a warmer source, so we won’t see a dramatic dip in afternoon highs after that cold front rolls through.

The good news is that a mostly sunny afternoon will bring high temps to near 60 degrees.

Today’s sunset is at 8:14 p.m.

A few light rain showers may try to sneak through SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario late Thursday night and overnight. Temperatures will cool back down through the 40s.

Showers expected Friday

We will see partly sunny skies most of the day Friday with more gusty winds and a chance for a few rain showers.

Computer model data hasn’t handled Friday very well, with some models bringing in midday showers, while others hold off the showers until Friday night.

High temperatures will hit the upper 50s with winds moving WSW at 15-25 mph, gusting to 30-40 mph at times. Passover begins Friday, and we hope that the showers are earlier in the day, leaving most of the evening and nighttime on the dry side. We’ll keep you posted right here but, for now, we should expect a few showers tomorrow.

Cooler Easter weekend

Saturday will be cooler and a bit breezy still with morning lows in the mid-30s and afternoon highs just shy of 50 degrees. The winds will keep a much cooler feel to the day.

We will see a blend of clouds and sun with dry conditions for this Easter weekend.

Easter Sunday morning will be a chilly one for those egg hunts -- we may even see some frost. Temps will dip into the upper 20s to low 30s early Sunday, with a breeze keeping wind chills in the lower 20s. Poor Easter Bunny.

We’ll see sun and clouds through Sunday afternoon with lighter winds and highs back into the lower 50s.

Next week preview

There’s a chance for showers heading into Monday morning and those may be scattered throughout the day.

Some wintry mix is possible Tuesday morning.

Again, stay tuned for updates as we get closer to that rain and snow threat, which honestly doesn’t look like much to worry about at this point.

