Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Saturday with chance of snow ahead of Easter Sunday

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

Easter weekend starts off on a chilly note. Sunshine gives way to clouds later today. Even a few snowflakes are possible. It becomes colder tonight and for sunrise services Easter Sunday morning.

Saturday morning will be mostly sunny and chilly. Temperature start in the 30s. Anyone going outdoors will experience less windy conditions than yesterday and will need to bundle up in order to stay warm.

Sunrise is at 6:51 a.m.

Saturday afternoon will be cloudy or and chilly. Eyes will be in the upper 40s to about 50°F. Some of those cars release a few snowflakes mainly north of Detroit. Places along the I-69 corridor and The Thumb are most likely to have any of these scattered flurries or light snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy and colder. Temperatures fall to the low 40s and upper 30s before midnight. Any snowflakes in our north zone will be gone by midnight and afterward.

Sunset is at 8:16 p.m.

Saturday night will become mostly clear and cold. Overnight lows will be in the 20s. Remember to bring pets and potted plants indoors and make sure the furnace is working.

Happy Easter, Sunday! Will need to dress in layers before going to sunrise services and any outdoor activities such as Easter egg hunts. Temperature stars in the 20s with emerging sunshine.

Sunrise is at 6:50 a.m.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny and chilly. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle and upper 40s.

Next week

Clouds return Monday with a chance of rain and snow showers. It remains chilly with highs in the middle 40s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and not as chilly. Daytime temperatures reach the low 50s.

Mid-week forecast

Wednesday and Thursday will be brighter and milder. Milder

Highs will be in the 50s on Wednesday and then the 60s on Thursday.

Friday

Friday will be mostly sunny and warm. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle and upper 60s.

