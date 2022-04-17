Metro Detroit weather: Monday snowstorm follows Easter sunshine

DETROIT – Happy Easter and good Sunday afternoon, Motown.

Clouds will move on and become more scattered today. It remains chillier than average, and coats and hats will be needed to stay warm. Tonight becomes colder, again. Cold air remains in place Monday, and a new weather system will arrive, producing snow much of the day. This will disrupt travel for much of Monday.

Sunday afternoon will be chilly and partly to mostly sunny. High temperatures reach the middle and upper 40s with enough sunshine. We still need our jackets and hats for outdoor activities.

Sunday evening will be fair and chilly as families gather for dinner. Temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Today’s sunset is at 8:17 p.m.

Sunday night becomes partly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the lower middle 30s.

Accumulating snow Monday

Cold air remains in place from Sunday to Monday. This is key because our next frontal system arrives. When it does, it will be cloudy for the start of the morning commute. By mid-morning, those clouds will produce snow. It will be snowy, slushy and cold the rest of the morning and into the afternoon and evening.

Ad

We are expecting at least 1-2 inches of snow, or more, by the end of Monday afternoon. Accumulation is possible on grassy areas, in addition to streets and highways.

Expect slushy conditions, and midday and afternoon travel to be disrupted.

Temperatures will be in the 30s most of the day Monday.

Sunny days ahead

Tuesday will be less slippery in the morning, but will still have leftover snowflakes. The afternoon will be partly sunny and chilly. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 40s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and not as chilly. Highs will be in the low 50s to near 55°F. Rain will arrive by Wednesday night.

Thursday and Friday will be more spring-like. Both days will be brighter with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will reach 60°F or more each day.

Next Saturday will be partly sunny and warm. Highs will be in near 70°F.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below: