Metro Detroit snow totals and timeline: Here’s how much snowfall to expect Monday

DETROIT – A winter weather advisory is in effect for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, Sanilac and St. Clair counties from noon to 7 p.m. Monday.

Dry weather persists overnight as it gets colder. Snow arrives tomorrow and it will accumulate on paved surfaces as well as grassy areas.

Monday’s most treacherous times of day will be midday, afternoon and evening. Any snow that piles up will melt during the ensuing days with higher daytime temperatures.

Sunday night becomes mostly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.

Sunrise is at 6:48 a.m.

Cold air remains in place from Sunday to Monday. This is key because our next frontal system arrives. When it does, it will be cloudy for the start of the morning commute. By mid-morning, those clouds produce snow.

It will be snowy, slushy and cold the rest of the morning and into the afternoon and evening.

Snow timeline

Here is a more specific snow timeline for you and your family on Monday:

Until 11 a.m: Cold, cloudy and dry.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Snow arrives from the south. Cities and towns south of I-94, in Lenawee and Monroe Counties, receive the first flakes. Temps will be in the low 30s.

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.: Snow takes over Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan from the thumb to the Michigan-Ohio Border. Temps in the low and mid 30s.

After 2 p.m.: Steady snow falls across Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan for the afternoon commute and the dinner hour. Temps in the middle and upper 30s.

Midday and afternoon travel will be disrupted significantly because snow will accumulate not only on grassy areas, but on highways, streets and sidewalks as well.

Snow totals

Here is a breakdown of possible snow totals by the end of Monday:

Lenawee and Monroe counties (our South Zone): Up to one or two inches of snow.

Washtenaw and Wayne counties (City of Detroit and south of 8 Mile and along I-94): Two inches of snow will be common with some locations receiving three inches in Ann Arbor and northeastern Washtenaw County, northwestern Wayne County (Plymouth, Redford, Livonia) and closer to 8 Mile Road in Detroit).

Livingston County and Oakland and Macomb counties, North of 8 Mile and south of M-59/Hall Road: Two to three inches of snow.

Northern Oakland and Northern Macomb counties to I-69 (southern Lapeer and central and southern St. Clair County): Three inches of snow will be common closer to M-59/Hall Road. Four inches of snow possible closer to I-69.

Along I-69 and the Thumb: Three to five inches of snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Lapeer, St. Clair and Sanilac counties.

Rest of next week

Tuesday will be less slippery in the morning with leftover snowflakes. The afternoon will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and chilly. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 40s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and mostly cloudy, but not as chilly. Highs will be in the low 50s to near 55. Rain arrives by Wednesday night.

Thursday will be warmer and brighter with partly sunny skies. Highs reach the middle and upper 60s.

Friday will be partly sunny and warm with scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Saturday and Sunday will be much warmer than average. Partly sunny skies each day with highs in the 70s. There is a chance of showers Sunday.

