Metro Detroit weather: Snow continues through afternoon, tapers down Monday evening

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 18, 2022.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Oakland and Macomb counties until 7 p.m. Monday. The advisory is in effect for Lapeer, St. Clair and Sanilac counties until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Snow continues to fall through the afternoon, but for the most part, it should be tapering down Monday evening.

A solid 1-3 inches is expected for most, with higher amounts further east. However, areas in the Thumb region could be closer to 4 or 5 inches.