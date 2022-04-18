Metro Detroit weather: Snow continues through afternoon, tapers down Monday evening

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 18, 2022.
Snow rest of Monday
- A winter weather advisory is in effect for Oakland and Macomb counties until 7 p.m. Monday. The advisory is in effect for Lapeer, St. Clair and Sanilac counties until 4 a.m. Tuesday.
- Snow continues to fall through the afternoon, but for the most part, it should be tapering down Monday evening.
- A solid 1-3 inches is expected for most, with higher amounts further east. However, areas in the Thumb region could be closer to 4 or 5 inches.
- While a few snowflakes may linger through parts of overnight and even into Tuesday (maybe a few raindrops Tuesday, as well), no more accumulation is expected after Monday evening.
Multiple rain chances this week
- A busy pattern is setting up, with rain chances coming late Wednesday into Thursday morning.
- There’s another solid rain chance Friday night into the first part of Saturday.
- Sunday evening into Monday brings more rain.
Return to the 70s
- Temperatures in the 30s on Monday afternoon, but a nice warming trend is in place.
- Temperatures in the upper 60s Thursday, but the 70s return this weekend and early next week.
Normal high at 60 degrees
- Despite the cold and snow, Monday’s normal high is back up to 60 degrees.
April snow not uncommon
- The average date of the last measurable snow (.1 inch or more) is April 7.
- The last few years, we’ve had our fair share of snow in the month of April. Five out of the last 10 Aprils, we’ve received 1 inch of snow or more.
- April 20, 2021: 3.3 inches
- April 17, 0221: 3.4 inches
- April 6, 2018: 1 inch
- April 15, 2014: 2.6 inches
- April 18, 2011: 1.6 inches
- This may not be the last of it. The latest that we’ve had snow fall in a season was May 22, 1883.