34º

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Metro Detroit weather: Snow continues through afternoon, tapers down Monday evening

Multiple rain chances this week

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Tags: Detroit Weather, Michigan Weather, Weather Update, Weather, Weather Center, Now, Winter, Forecast, Weather Forecast, Cold, Rain, Freeze, Wind Advisory
Snowfall in Metro Detroit on Jan. 24, 2022. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 18, 2022.

Snow rest of Monday

  • A winter weather advisory is in effect for Oakland and Macomb counties until 7 p.m. Monday. The advisory is in effect for Lapeer, St. Clair and Sanilac counties until 4 a.m. Tuesday.
  • Snow continues to fall through the afternoon, but for the most part, it should be tapering down Monday evening.
  • A solid 1-3 inches is expected for most, with higher amounts further east. However, areas in the Thumb region could be closer to 4 or 5 inches.
  • While a few snowflakes may linger through parts of overnight and even into Tuesday (maybe a few raindrops Tuesday, as well), no more accumulation is expected after Monday evening.

Multiple rain chances this week

  • A busy pattern is setting up, with rain chances coming late Wednesday into Thursday morning.
  • There’s another solid rain chance Friday night into the first part of Saturday.
  • Sunday evening into Monday brings more rain.

Return to the 70s

  • Temperatures in the 30s on Monday afternoon, but a nice warming trend is in place.
  • Temperatures in the upper 60s Thursday, but the 70s return this weekend and early next week.

Normal high at 60 degrees

  • Despite the cold and snow, Monday’s normal high is back up to 60 degrees.

April snow not uncommon

  • The average date of the last measurable snow (.1 inch or more) is April 7.
  • The last few years, we’ve had our fair share of snow in the month of April. Five out of the last 10 Aprils, we’ve received 1 inch of snow or more.
    • April 20, 2021: 3.3 inches
    • April 17, 0221: 3.4 inches
    • April 6, 2018: 1 inch
    • April 15, 2014: 2.6 inches
    • April 18, 2011: 1.6 inches
  • This may not be the last of it. The latest that we’ve had snow fall in a season was May 22, 1883.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email

twitter