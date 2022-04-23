Metro Detroit weather: Sunny Saturday with highs near 80

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

Afternoon temps will be near 80 degrees or a bit higher with mostly sunny skies.

Saturday evening will be fair and warm. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Today’s sunset is at 8:24 p.m.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and mild. Overnight lows will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Warm Sunday with rain chances

Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be near 80 degrees or more.

The best chance of wet and stormy weather Sunday is in the afternoon, evening and at night.

Rain Monday, then sunny week

Monday will be cooler with scattered showers. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be chillier with sunnier skies. Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle and upper 40s.

Temperatures rebound and rise to the 50s Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny.

