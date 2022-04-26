Metro Detroit weather: Keep an eye out for some snowflakes tonight

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

Good Tuesday afternoon!

Cool air has settled across the Great Lakes region, and even colder air is poised to arrive tonight into Wednesday.

As expected, some scattered showers have popped up this late afternoon. As temperatures cool this evening, don’t be surprised if some snowflakes mix in. In fact, there could even be a straight changeover to all snow – especially to the north. I do not expect any accumulation except perhaps on grassy areas or elevated surfaces in the northern half of the Thumb, but still…this is late April!

Sunset is at 8:27 p.m.

Overnight lows for today will drop to near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius), with a west-northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

What you need to know about Wednesday’s weather

Wednesday morning’s sunrise is at 6:34 a.m.

Mostly cloudy and still a little breezy on Wednesday. A few flurries or brief, light snow showers are possible in the morning, but won’t have any physical impact…all of the damage will be purely psychological.

Highs only in the low-to-mid-40s (5 to 7 degrees Celsius) won’t put many smiles on faces, either. However, aggressive clearing of the clouds may occur just in time to give us some evening sunshine, so that would be a positive end to the day.

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the upper-20s to near 30 degrees (-2 to -1 degree Celsius).

What you can expect for Thursday

Sunny skies on Thursday and highs in the low-to-mid-50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius). Even though that’s still below average, remember that the late April sun is strong, and it’ll feel nice in the afternoon.

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the low-to-mid-30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Sunshine and Blue Skies on Friday

Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the mid-50s (8 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the upper-30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

Today’s computer models are consistent with yesterday’s in keeping Saturday dry and then bringing at least a chance of showers in for Sunday.

Temperatures continue their rebound, with highs in the upper-50s to near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, and in the low-60s (17 degrees Celsius) on Sunday.

Next week, unfortunately, brings numerous additional rain chances, but at least it appears right now that temperatures will remain in the 60s (18 degrees Celsius) all week long. I guess we’ll call that progress.

Look for updates right here as we get closer to any weekend shower chances.

