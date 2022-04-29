Metro Detroit weather: We get sunshine until storms roll in Sunday morning

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Thursday night, Motown.

Tonight becomes colder and frost is possible, again, and a bit more patchy. Tomorrow becomes milder with more sunshine. Saturday will be mostly dry. Sunday will start with showers and storms very early.

Thursday night will be mainly clear and chillier. Temperatures fall to the low 30s closer to the city of Detroit and in our South Zone (south of I-94). North and west of the city, temperatures will be in the middle and upper 20s by dawn.

In these areas, patchy frost is possible with a calm to light wind. Remember to bring pets and potted plants indoors wherever you are.

Friday

Friday will be mostly sunny and milder. Highs will be in the middle and upper 50s.

This weekend

Saturday will be filled with sunshine in the morning. The afternoon goes from mostly sunny to partly sunny. It will be warmer and more seasonable with afternoon temps near 60 degrees or a bit more.

Showers and thunderstorms arrive early Sunday morning. There is a chance of stronger storms with heavier downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds, especially during the pre-dawn hours and as individuals and families get ready and go to morning services. Sunday afternoon will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with spotty showers. It becomes warmer with highs near 65 degrees.

Next week

Monday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and seasonably warm. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Showers and storms return Monday night and Tuesday. Tuesday’s highs will be near 65 degrees.

