Metro Detroit forecast: Summer-like weather arriving early

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday, Motown.

Tuesday (May 10) feels and looks like summer the rest of the afternoon and this evening. Clouds increase Tuesday night with a slight chance of wet and stormy weather to our west; Wednesday and the rest of the week will be just as warm or warmer with sunshine returning. There is a better chance of showers and storms this weekend.

Tuesday afternoon and evening will be partly to mostly sunny and warm. Temperatures reach 80 degrees then will be in the 70s as the sunsets. We will have perfect conditions for dining outdoors or neighborhood softball games.

Sunset is at 8:43 p.m.

A batch of showers and thunderstorms in Wisconsin will cross Lake Michigan Tuesday night. They will get closer to Southeast Michigan but will dissipate on their approach because the air is so dry here. There is a slight chance of showers and storms closer to midnight and shortly afterward for western Livingston County and western Washtenaw County. Our region will be dry with cloudier skies west of I-275 and I-75 and clearer to the east. Overnight lows will range from the low 50s east to the upper 50s west due to the uneven level of cloud cover.

Ad

Sunrise is at 6:16 a.m.

Wednesday

Rain ends before dawn Wednesday; The day will have increasing amounts of sunshine and a rise in temperatures. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Thursday

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Friday

Friday will be warmer with more sunshine. Afternoon temperatures reach the low 80s.

Weekend forecast

Saturday will be much warmer than average, with a chance of showers. The day will not be a wash-out; the Rain will be spotty. Daytime temps will be near 80 degrees.

Sunday has a better chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temps will be a bit lower and reach the low and middle 70s.

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

Ad

· Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android