Temps in Metro Detroit near 75 degrees on Tuesday; Next chance of storms comes this weekend

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday night, Motown.

Tonight will be cool and breezy, especially before midnight. Sunshine returns tomorrow with higher temps. It becomes even warmer later this week. Because it will be dry virtually all week, make sure your lawns and gardens get enough water.

Monday night will be mainly clear and cool to mild. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Sunrise is at 6:18 a.m.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will be near 75 degrees, which is 5 to 10 degrees above average.

Rest of week

A round of golf sounds perfect for Wednesday. It will be partly sunny, warm and comfortable. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

Thursday and Friday feel like summer. Highs will be near 80 degrees or more both days. More sunshine is ahead. By this time of the week, maintain a higher awareness of increased fire danger. Anyone camping or having a cookout must extinguish all fires when activities are done.

This weekend

Our next disturbance bringing rain arrives this weekend. Saturday becomes partly sunny with a chance of showers. It will be warm again with highs near 80 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday. Temps will be a bit lower with highs in the low and middle 70s under cloudier skies. Our lawns and gardens will love the water.

