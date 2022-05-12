Metro Detroit weather: Warmest all week with weekend storms in view

DETROIT – Good Thursday morning, and it will be a beautiful Thursday morning here in Metro Detroit with mostly clear skies and mild temps in the low to mid 50s to near 60 degrees as you head out and about. We have light winds and good visibility meaning we are not seeing any patchy fog and it is good to go no matter what you have going on. You might need a light jacket at the bus stop or on that morning walk with the dog, but we will have that Summer-like feel today and you can dress for that in the form of shorts if you can get away with it.

Sunrise is at 6:15 a.m.

Fewer clouds in the skies today and we will have the warmest weather of the week today here in Metro Detroit. Look for mostly sunny skies, light winds SSE 5-11mph and highs in the low to middle 80s or warmer as we go through the afternoon here in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. There are absolutely no disturbances or disruptions in our weather patter for today and most of tomorrow as we keep this warming stretch going. We will have a few more clouds around here tomorrow, but no wet weather is expected until we hit the weekend. I know, bad timing but it will be needed after a dry and warm week where you might have had to turn those sprinklers on.

Sunset is at 8:45 p.m.

Again, it looks like there will be some late day clouds filling in Friday ahead of some active Saturday weather, but it will stay dry Friday with highs in the near 80 degrees with mostly sunny skies becoming partly sunny. If the clouds hold off or at least don’t fill our skies by late afternoon, we could very well hit those low to mid 80s. We should plan on some cloud cover filtering our sun and holding us likely closer to 80F and still a very nice way to end the work and school week.

The weekend will be our next decent shot at some Spring showers and storms. Saturday now looks to be the worst of it with afternoon rain and thunderstorms forming with the heat of the day and the approach of a frontal boundary. There could be some gusty storms forming and we could even see a few strong to severe storms forming in the mid to late afternoon. Highs will be in the neighborhood of 80F as those storms move through.

Sunday no longer looks like the wetter of our weekend days, but there will be some scattered rain and thundershowers. Highs will stay in the mid 70s Sunday with mainly afternoon showers, and then cooling into next week. Some morning rain possible Monday and then highs closer to 70 degrees cooling down into the upper 60s by Tuesday of next week. We’ll keep you posted with more specifics on the weekend rain chances as we get closer.

Just make sure you, your family, and friends all have the Local4Casters App. It’s all you need to stay ahead of Spring showers and active weather here in Pure Michigan and around the World. Best part, it’s free!

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android