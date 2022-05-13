Metro Detroit weather: Tracking weekend storm chances

DETROIT – If you’ve enjoyed the past few days, then you’ll love our Finally Friday, Brandon affectionally calls it. We’ll have plenty of sunshine today amidst those pretty high, thin cirrus clouds, with warm temperatures continuing as highs soar into the low-80s (28 degrees Celsius). Wind from the south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph will once again keep our eastside lakeshore locations cooler.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:14 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:46 p.m.

Partly cloudy tonight, with mild lows once again near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Saturday morning appears dry for most of us, so that’ll be a good time for yard work, some golf, or just a walk with the dog. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up in the afternoon, but more of us probably won’t see one than will initially. Chances increase, however, as we head into the late afternoon and early evening hours as a cold front approaches. Keep a close eye on the Local4Casters weather app’s real-time radar to monitor any storms that fire up.

Highs Saturday should get to 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius) again, and you’ll notice the humidity coming up a bit as well.

Once the Saturday evening showers and storms end, we’ll be dry and quiet for the rest of our Saturday night. Lows near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Sunday looks pretty similar to Saturday: we’ll be dry and pleasant in the morning, but a secondary cold front will cross the area during the afternoon and generate more scattered showers and thunderstorms. The key to Sunday is the front’s timing: if it comes through around lunchtime or in the evening, then we probably won’t see too much with it. However, if it comes through during the warmest part of the day, then that extra instability combined with better dynamics aloft than we’ll have on Saturday could produce some stronger storms. Again, keep an eye on our app’s real-time radar to stay ahead of the weather. Highs Sunday again near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Next Week

Temperatures return much closer to average next week, with highs only in the 60s (17 to 20 degrees Celsius) Tuesday and Wednesday before another warming trend commences…we could see more 80s (28 degrees Celsius) by next weekend!