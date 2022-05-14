Metro Detroit weather: Showers, thunderstorms as Saturday heats up

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Livingston and Washtenaw Counties until 3:15 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Lenawee County until 3:30 p.m.

It feels more like July today. It becomes very warm with an unstable atmosphere leading to showers and thunderstorms. Some may become strong to severe. After a mild night, it will be much warmer than average tomorrow with another round of showers and storms. The total lunar eclipse will be difficult to see Sunday night and early Monday morning. Calmer weather arrives with lower temperatures the first half of next week.

What you need to know for Saturday

Saturday afternoon heats up. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

The atmosphere gets moving with showers and thunderstorms blossoming.

Here is your storm timeline.

1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. - Showers and thunderstorms develop.

3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. - Showers and thunderstorms multiply and intensify.

There is a Marginal Risk (1 out of a scale from 1 to 5) of strong to severe storms with heavy downpours, dangerous lightning, gusty winds and hail.

“When Thunder Roars, Get Indoors” is the perfect motto to live by. If you see lightning or hear thunder, get indoors immediately and avoid any open fields and isolated tall objects.

“Turn around, don’t drown” is another saying that is apt for today. These storms will drift very slowly or just remain over one location. A lot of rain in one spot for a long time can lead to flooding. If you come across any high-standing water while driving, always find an alternate route.

Sunset is at 8:52 p.m.

Shower and storms are possible Saturday evening. Temperatures will be in the rain-cooled 70s.

Saturday night will be mostly to partly cloudy and mild. Lows will be near 60 degrees.

Sneak peek of Sunday’s forecast

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with showers and thunderstorms possible again. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Like Saturday, a Marginal Risk of strong to severe storms exists.

A total lunar eclipse will occur late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy over our region, so the event will be tough to witness. Remember, a lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth is between the Sun and the Moon. The Earth’s shadow travels over the Moon, and the bending light arriving at the Moon gives it a reddish-brown glow. This is how the nickname Blood Moon originated.

The partial eclipse begins at 10:27 p.m., Sunday. The total eclipse begins at 11:29 p.m., with the maximum eclipse occurring at 12:11 a.m., Monday. The total eclipse ends at 12:53 a.m., and the partial eclipse ends at 1:55 a.m. ET.

Take a look at this upcoming week

After a cold front passes, Monday will be mostly to partly sunny with lower temperatures. It remains warm with highs near 70 degrees or more.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cooler. It will be more crisp with afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 60s.

Thursday becomes warmer with sunshine. Highs near 70 degrees or more.

