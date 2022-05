Pictures that show the aftermath of a tornado that touched down in the Gaylord area on May 20, 2022.

GAYLORD, Mich. – A tornado caused considerable damage Friday when it touched down in Gaylord, Michigan.

Photos and videos show extensive damage to buildings, vehicles, and other structures. There are injuries, but it’s unknown how many or how serious.

“So we don’t really know we don’t know the magnitude yet,” said Jim Keysor, of NWS. “We have a storm survey team out right now. But we do know that there’s considerable damage across the western part of Gaylord a lot of businesses, a lot of homes, there’s a lot of debris and roads that are blocked by debris.

Michigan State Police sent troopers to help in the area.

You can see photos and videos of the aftermath below.

Damage from a May 20, 2022, tornado in the Gaylord area.

