When to expect a transition from Friday sun to storms and showers in Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan.

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday, Motown.

Friday (May 27) will have sunshine, warmth, and a chance of wet or stormy weather.

After it becomes dryer overnight, the holiday weekend will be virtually rain-free and sun-filled. Also, it becomes hotter, providing some of the best memorial day weekend weather we’ve seen in a while.

Friday will be partly sunny and very warm. Temperatures reached the middle and upper 70s to near 80°F. It still remains unstable and will result in afternoon showers and thunderstorms. They will contain heavy downpours and lightning. Remember “When Thunder Roars, Get Indoors” and “Turnaround, Don’t Drown” will be the mottos to follow to avoid dangerous lightning and any high-standing water.

Friday evening will have scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

Friday night will have some scattered showers. The damp weather fades away by midnight, and it will be cool to mild. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Memorial Day Weekend forecast

Saturday will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm. Highs reach the middle 70s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 80s to near 85°F.

Next week

Welcome to Memorial Day, Monday. It will feel like the middle of summer with more sunshine; Daytime temperatures will be around 90°F or a bit more. This is perfect weather for parades, commemorations, and holiday activities like grilling and swimming.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and hot again. Highs will be near 90°F.

Midweek forecast

Wednesday will be warm with a chance of showers and storms. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80s.

Thursday will have showers and lower temperatures. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Sunshine returns Friday with highs in the middle 70s.

