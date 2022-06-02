Metro Detroit weather: Tracking morning rain and cooler temps

DETROIT – We will see some light rain showers around Metro Detroit this Thursday morning as a weak disturbance passes over our area and temperatures have cooled down nicely in the low to mid 50s as you head out and about. Grab the umbrella if you’re spending any time outdoors this morning with light rain showers coming and going mainly between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. before we start to see the skies breaking up with a little sunshine later in the day. These showers will be more numerous toward the tail end of the morning commute so it won’t be wet everywhere but some of these showers may slow you down as you hit the roads throughout the morning.

Sunrise is at 5:59 a.m.

The wet weather today will be confined to the morning hours here in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario and that does give us hope for some improving sky conditions as we head into this Thursday afternoon. Temperatures stay on the cool side with partly sunny skies becoming partly cloudy or a nice mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures struggling in the upper 60s to low 70s and that’s it. The winds from the north won’t be real strong but the winds keep the cool air pumping in here for the rest of the day today and that will keep us on the cool side tonight and overnight.

Sunset is at 9:04 p.m.

Friday looks fantastic after a cool start in the upper 40s to low 50s under mostly clear skies tomorrow morning. And, we do expect a good deal of sunshine tomorrow which will help our highs head back into the middle 70s. It will be a beautiful day of setting up for the Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle before the big races on Saturday and Sunday. Right now, our weather looks good to go for any and all of our activities this weekend.

You can expect a good mix of sun and clouds Saturday with 40s to near 50 degrees in the morning and then highs in the low to mid 70s once again. Sunday will be another day in the low to mid 70s with morning shower chances in our North Zone and limited sunshine through Metro Detroit most of the day but most of us won’t see the threat of rain until late, late Sunday.

There are much better rain chances next week starting with Monday afternoon showers and storms, followed by scattered rain and thundershowers on Tuesday.

