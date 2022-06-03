Here’s a look at this weekend’s weather forecast ahead of Grand Prix in Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – A cold front crossing the area Friday (June 3) afternoon hasn’t had much moisture to work with, so, aside from a few spotty, very light showers that popped up in Ontario, we’ve been dry with just partly cloudy skies in the vicinity of the front.

Clear skies will prevail overnight, with chilly lows in the upper-40s to near 50 degrees (9 to 10 degrees Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island and in the mid-40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius) in our colder rural spots. This evening, any light wind will die off, and we’ll have calm air for the rest of the night.

Saturday

This evening’s sunset is at 9:05 p.m., and Saturday morning’s sunrise is at 5:58 a.m.

Clear blue skies and bright sunshine will start our Saturday, with partly cloudy skies then developing by midday. Highs will cool into the low-70s (21 to 22 degrees Celsius) with light and variable wind. I want to repeat my message from yesterday: the sun’s rays are very strong right now, but most people don’t think about sunscreen when it’s a cooler day. That big mistake could result in a very painful sunburn. You can burn just as easily when it’s 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius) as you can when it’s 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius). Don’t forget the hats and sunscreen if you’ll be on Belle Isle for the Detroit Grand Prix or spending extended time outdoors elsewhere.

Ad

Becoming mostly cloudy Saturday night, with a few showers possible late at night (Saturday evening will be dry). Overnight lows will be much milder, generally in the upper-50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Sunday

Sunday’s forecast still looks tricky for the Grand Prix. We’ll be north of a warm front during the day, and a band of numerous showers will develop. The computer models still differ greatly on where that band will set up. At this point, I’m riding with our in-house IBM GRAF model, which depicts the best rain chances being north of 8 Mile, with just scattered shower chances south of there. So if you’ll be spending the day on Belle Isle, have an umbrella just in case, and check the Local4Casters weather app’s real-time radar frequently to stay ahead of the weather. Highs will probably reach the mid-70s (23 to 24 degrees Celsius) but cooler farther north, where there will be more clouds and rain.

Ad

The unsettled pattern continues into next week. Check out my 10-day forecast on the app.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.