Expect some rain this week -- here’s a timeline of what days there will be scattered showers

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

There is some rain in today’s forecast. The morning will be the worst portion of the day. The afternoon will be dryer. With enough sunshine, it gets warmer. Tonight we keep the clouds. More rain with thunderstorms is on top tomorrow and later this week.

What you need to know about Sunday

Sunday morning will be cloudy, with light to moderate rain cruising through the area. The rain will continue through the late morning. This will be the worst portion of the day. It will be cool with temperature starting in the 50s and rising through the 60s by lunchtime.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and dryer. The persistent rain will dissipate to a trickle. Scattered sprinkles are possible during the afternoon. It becomes warmer. In spots with more sunshine, the temperature rises to the middle and upper 70s. Cloudier locations will have high temperatures in the lower middle 70s.

Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy and cool. Temperatures return to the 60s, mainly after sunset.

Ad

Sunset is at 9:03 p.m.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and cool. Overnight lows will be in the 50s to near 60°F.

A look ahead of the rest of the week

Monday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and warm. Southwesterly when will boost temperatures to 80° in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening. Be on guard for some nasty thunderstorm activity, including heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Winds could get gusty, as well.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with morning showers. It will be seasonably warm with highs in the middle 70s.

Wednesday will have scattered afternoon light rain. Highs will be in the low 70s to near 75°F.

Thursday will have scattered showers. It will be warm with highs around 75°F.

Friday has a chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. It will be warm with highs in the middle 70s.

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

· Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV, and it’s available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android