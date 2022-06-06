Live radar: Tracking SE Michigan rain, storms on June 6-7, 2022

DETROIT – We’re tracking rain showers and thunderstorms expected to move through Southeast Michigan starting Monday June 6, and into Tuesday June 7.

Metro Detroit counties are under a flood watch Monday evening through Tuesday morning due to heavy rains expected to fall.

Showers should pick up around 3 p.m. in Metro Detroit on Monday, with the heavier showers and storms expected to pick up between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Rain could fall heavily and in quick bursts, creating a risk of flooding.

The NWS says the heavy rainfall will come in two phases: A round of heavy thunderstorms is expected to strike mid-evening. Then, a round of showers and thunderstorms will kick off after midnight and last through Tuesday morning.

The very southeast corner of Michigan is under a “marginal risk” for severe storms, which could produce lightning and damaging winds, while much of the rest of the Lower Peninsula should just experience “general thunder,” the NWS says.

