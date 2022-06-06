Metro Detroit weather: Tracking severe weather threat Monday

DETROIT – It’s a mild Monday morning around Metro Detroit with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s as you get up and head out into dry conditions. We are dealing with mostly cloudy skies early this morning and the rain showers are still streaming west to east across Central Michigan even north of our North Zone so, we’re all dry. We will see a little bit of sunshine trying to sneak through these clouds and that will help us warm later in the day and this may be the warmest day of the week with a storm threat looming. We will get through the early morning and the morning commute without any weather issues around us here in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

SUNRISE: 5:58 AM

Look for those morning temps in the lower 60s to quickly shoot into the lower 80s through the morning and early afternoon as a warm front races south the north through our area this morning. The humidity will be creeping up today too making the low 80s feel a couple of degrees warmer making it feel like the air you can wear. Muggy, yes but not deep, dog days of summer type stuff. Skies will be partly sunny at best through the mid to late afternoon and all of that moisture moving through the middle and north part of our state will start to fold down into Metro Detroit later in the afternoon and evening. Look for rain and thundershowers to start sneaking into our North and West Zones by 3pm and then into the rest of Metro Detroit after 3pm with the stronger storm cells bringing gushing rain here between 5pm and 9pm so eyes to the skies. Some of these storms will have dangerous lightning with downpours bringing the risk of flash flooding. We could also see some storm cells causing damaging winds as the Storm Prediction Center has all of Metro Detroit in a Marginal Risk for severe weather today through the late afternoon and evening hours.

Ad

SUNSET: 9:07 PM

The stronger showers and storms will begin to fade before midnight but there will be more moisture filling in from the south through the overnight tonight. The threat for wet weather could certainly cause issues for this evening’s commute here as well as a slow and wet drive tomorrow morning. We will see some breaks in the rain action as the sun rises tomorrow but we do have scattered thundershower chances until about 1-2pm tomorrow and then slightly cooler and drier air moves into Metro Detroit. That means tomorrow afternoon will become partly sunny and dry with highs in the middle 70s and winds WNW 5-15mph.

Wednesday will be middle of the road kind of day in the middle of this week. Middle 50s early to middle 70s for highs and a few scattered rain showers possible in the afternoon but don’t cancel any of your outdoor plans as it doesn’t look to be real widespread or long lasting. Skies stay partly sunny Thursday with that familiar feel of mid 50s to mid 70s and we will be tracking rain showers mainly over Northern Lower Michigan but, we may see a few pop ups during the afternoon and we will keep you posted as we get closer.

Ad

Both Friday and Saturday keep that same exact pattern going as we loom in the mid 50s to mid 70s as far as temperatures for all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. A rain maker will move just south of us Friday but may spread some moisture into our South Zone and southern Metro Zone as most of the area stays dry. The weekend ahead does look pretty nice with a slight chance for showers Saturday but a dry and bright Sunday in the middle 70s. Just make sure you and your family and friends have the Local4Casters App. It’s all you need to stay ahead of Spring showers and active weather here in Pure Michigan and around the World. Best part, it’s free!

• Download for iPhone

Ad

• Download for Android