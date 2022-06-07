Metro Detroit weather: Flood Watch until 8 a.m. Tuesday

DETROIT – The overnight rainfall was a true case of the haves and have nots. While many areas north of I-69 have not even reached one-tenth of one inch of rainfall, areas to the south have had much more, with the Ann Arbor area reporting between one-and-a-half and two inches of rain.

The rain will diminish by late morning and some sunshine will build in during the afternoon…so you’ll at least have a nice end of the day to enjoy. Accordingly, the Flood Watch is scheduled to expire at 8 a.m. Highs should reach the mid 70s (23 to 24 degrees Celsius), with southwest winds early this morning shifting to the northwest at 8 to 13 mph after a cold front passes by.

Today’s sunrise is at 5:57 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 9:07 p.m.

Mostly clear skies Tuesday night, and some fog is possible in areas that received the heaviest rain today. Lows in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind at 2 to 5 mph.

Mostly sunny skies will start our Wednesday, followed by increasing clouds and showers likely developing in time for the afternoon rush hour. Highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius). While there could be a few pockets of moderate rainfall, I do not expect rain totals to approach what we received Monday night / Tuesday. Wind becoming east at 5 to 10 mph.

Showers are likely Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the mid 70s (23 to 24 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

The Friday forecast is somewhat uncertain, but right now I’m going with partly cloudy to start, then more showers developing. Highs in the mid 70s (23 to 24 degrees Celsius).

Shower chances continue Friday night, with lows in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

Forecast uncertainty continues into the weekend. Based upon this morning’s computer models, I think it’s prudent to carry at least a chance of showers on Saturday, although we’ll probably have partly cloudy skies as well. Highs in the low-to-mid 70s (21 to 22 degrees Celsius).

Sunday at this point appears partly cloudy, with highs in the mid 70s (23 to 24 degrees Celsius).