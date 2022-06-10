Metro Detroit weather: Tracking better rain chances Friday and this weekend

DETROIT – It’s a dry and slightly cooler start to the day today with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies as you head out and about on this Finally Friday morning. Metro Detroit temperatures are in the low to mid 50s for anyone heading outside during the early morning hours and we have a few neighborhoods flirting with the 40s early on. Conditions are good to go for anyone taking a morning jog or letting the dog take you for a walk but the animals have fur, you will need a light jacket most likely. Anyone out there planning for the whole day needs to keep the old umbrella handy as we have rain shower chances later today here in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

Sunrise is at 5:57 a.m.

We will see some Friday morning sunshine with increasing clouds around Metro Detroit as we head into the afternoon hours. There is a storm passing just to our south very slowly today and the clouds are coming from that system. Any shift to the north and we will be in for more light rain showers through this afternoon and evening. Look for highs to rise quickly into the mid 70s by the early afternoon before the clouds start to thicken. Right now, it still looks like most of the rain and energy of this storm stays south feeding little bits of moisture into Metro Detroit, especially our South Zone which means we will see some spotty, light rain showers by the mid afternoon and into the evening. Do not cancel your plans for golf, outdoor lunch, or anything outside because the showers won’t be organized or consistent here as most of the area will stay mostly dry. The Local4Casters app opens right to our radar which is interactive allowing you to zoom in and out, move east and west, and determine whether a shower or two will cause a brief delay in your outdoor plans.

Ad

Sunset is 9:09 p.m.

It looks like most of the weekend will be dry but we do have shower chances both days here in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. Saturday will start dry with morning lows in the mid 50s, and then we’re in for another beauty of an afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s as clouds increase late in the day again. Showers and storms should hold off until the evening hours and into part of the overnight.

Sunday morning rain and thundershowers should begin to dry out into the afternoon hours and we may see high temps hit 80F to end the weekend. We may see a few isolated rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon as well but most of the energy of this weekend system will expire after the morning hours. The heat begins to build in late this weekend and we will really feel it next week. Monday will bring another day of near 80F with tons of sunshine.

We will see highs flirting with 90F or warmer Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. As you might expect, the intense heat comes with concerns including pop up showers and storms in the afternoon hours both days along with dangerous heat that we will need to prepare for and keep an eye on. Stay tuned and make sure you have the Local4Casters App. It’s all you need to stay ahead of Spring showers and active weather here in Pure Michigan and around the World. Best part, it’s free!

Ad

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android