Metro Detroit weather: Tracking storms, record heat and something special in Detroit

DETROIT – Good Monday morning! It is a very mild start to the day with early morning temperatures in the middle 50s to low 60s around Metro Detroit with a few cooler spots north closer to 50 degrees. A cold front came through Sunday leaving us in a comfortable pool of air today and we will have a dry start to the day if you’re hitting the roads or pounding the pavement to get going. We may see a few spotty showers later today with an even greater chance for rain and thundershowers coming in later tonight and overnight. You’ll want to keep the umbrella handy, and an eye to the skies across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario this afternoon and evening.

Sunrise is at 5:56 a.m.

We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds this morning and temperatures will try to warm quickly with a warm front moving into the Southern Great Lakes. We should see mid 70s by lunch and near 80 degrees for highs if that front makes it through Metro Detroit in time. Otherwise, it will likely stay in the mid to upper 70s and the storms will be firing along that warm front all afternoon and evening, so placement is everything. The Storm Prediction Center has much of Metro Detroit in a Slight Risk for severe weather today south of 10 Mile and a Marginal Risk north. Things should be pretty quiet before 2-3 p.m. with better storm chances in the late, late afternoon and early evening. The main concerns are storms capable of producing heavy downpours, damaging winds, and hail, but the SPC discussion mentions that a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. We will have laser focus on this all day bringing you updates on Local 4 News Today starting at 4:30 a.m., online, and on our Local4Casters App.

Ad

Sunset is at 9:11 p.m.

We need to be on guard late tonight and overnight if the severe threat persists because most of the computer models show showers and storms rumbling through during this time when we are most vulnerable. The good news is our weather conditions will improve dramatically tomorrow morning and afternoon bringing some sunshine back gradually, and highs climbing into the low and middle 80s with light winds ESE 5-10mph.

Wednesday is another day to prepare for as we will be in the neighborhood of record heat here in Metro Detroit. Right now, it looks like we just may break the record. Look for sunshine and highs around 96F with warming winds cranking SW 7-17mph all day. The old record for June 15 is 95 degrees and of course we must add in a healthy dose of humidity this Wednesday as well so it will feel even a few degrees warmer. A few heat induced pop ups cannot be ruled out but most of us won’t likely see anything except the thermometer on the rise. It’s never too early to start hydrating and remember to check on family or neighbors you might be concerned about.

Ad

A few showers are possible as a cold front moves through on Thursday trying to bring an end to the heat. We have a good shot at hitting 90 degrees around Metro Detroit Thursday with a few isolated showers and storms possible in the mid to late afternoon. The something special in this weather article title is this coming weekend and the weather we expect. Get ready for low 80s and sunshine Friday with upper 70s to near 80 degrees Saturday and Sunday with low humidity and tons of sun.

Please make sure you and yours have the Local4Casters App. It’s all you need to stay ahead of storms and our active weather here in Pure Michigan and around the World. Best part, it’s free!

• Download for iPhone

Ad

• Download for Android