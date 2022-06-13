Severe weather threat increases for Metro Detroit tonight: What to know, biggest threats

DETROIT – The severe weather threat for Metro Detroit has been increased by the Storm Prediction Center with storms arriving after the sun sets on Monday night.

Areas south of I-94 are in the “Enhanced” category for severe weather risk, the third highest of five levels, while areas north of I-94 are in the “Slight” risk, which is one level lower on the scale of five levels.

Severe weather outlook for Monday night. (NWS)

The biggest threats in these storms are damaging winds exceeding 70 mph, large hail, localized flooding and isolated tornadoes. The biggest window for severe weather is between 8 p.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Things should be pretty quiet before 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. today, with better storm chances coming in the late afternoon and early evening. The main concerns are storms capable of producing heavy downpours, damaging winds and hail, and the SPC says a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Today’s sunset is at 9:11 p.m.

We need to be on guard late tonight and overnight if the severe threat persists, because most of the computer models show showers and storms rumbling through during this time when we are most vulnerable.

The good news is: Our weather conditions will improve dramatically Tuesday morning and afternoon, bringing some sunshine back gradually. Highs climbing into the low and middle 80s with light winds ESE 5-10mph.

Record heat this week

Wednesday is another day to prepare for as we will be in the neighborhood of record heat here in Metro Detroit. Right now, it looks like we just may break the record. Look for sunshine and highs around 96F with warming winds cranking SW at 7-17 mph all day. The old record for June 15 is 95 degrees, and of course we must add in a healthy dose of humidity this Wednesday, as well, so it will even feel a few degrees warmer.

A few heat induced pop-up showers cannot be ruled out, but most of us won’t likely see anything except the thermometer on the rise. It’s never too early to start hydrating and remember to check on family or neighbors you might be concerned about.

A few showers are possible as a cold front moves through on Thursday trying to bring an end to the heat. We have a good shot at hitting 90 degrees around Metro Detroit Thursday with a few isolated showers and storms possible in the mid to late afternoon. The something special in this weather article title is this coming weekend and the weather we expect. Get ready for low 80s and sunshine Friday with upper 70s to near 80 degrees Saturday and Sunday with low humidity and tons of sun.

