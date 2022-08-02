Heat, humidity bring another chance for severe storms to Metro Detroit on Wednesday

DETROIT – Good Tuesday morning! Skies have been clearing as temperatures drop nicely into the comfortable zone around Metro Detroit.

Temperatures are in the mid-60s as you head out and about. The air is dry and cooler flowing in from the northwest which means you can pop those windows open again, air out the joint, and give the AC a break. You might even be able to get away with keeping them open all day today.

Sunrise is at 6:27 a.m.

The skies over SE lower Michigan and Southern Ontario will clear out for a little while this morning leaving us with beautiful blue skies into the lunch hour. High temperatures this afternoon will stay in the upper 70s to lower 80s under a nice mix of sun and clouds and lighter winds NW 5-12mph. Parts of our North Zone up into the Thumb will be our slightly cooler spot in those upper 70s and watch out for a small craft advisory on Lake Huron with winds N 10-20 knots, especially in the morning hours. Today is your day if you’re not a big fan of the warm and muggies and this is brief relief from the heat.

Ad

Sunset is at 8:51 p.m.

Wednesday

Wednesday is going to be hot, hot, hot! The heat, humidity, and warming winds are all on the rise quickly this coming here in Metro Detroit. Morning temps are in the mid-60s before the heat takes highs into the low and middle 90s with a heat index closer to 100 degrees.

The one chance of not getting into the dangerous heat is the chance for showers. Right now, most model data is hinting at a few morning showers, especially in our North Zone north of M 59. A cold front will slam through here late Wednesday so, we expect the midday and afternoon to be hot and humid with a few isolated showers possible in the heat of the day.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of Metro Detroit in a Marginal Risk for severe storms late, late afternoon and evening tomorrow. But, our North Zone is in a Slight Risk which means more numerous storms are expected there. These storms will be capable of damaging winds and dangerous downpours. Rain and storm chances look best after 8 p.m. and beyond as the front slows down and drags our shower chances out. It is possible for some areas to see upwards of an inch of rain which bears watching.

Ad

Rest of week

Rain showers and thunderstorms are very likely Thursday morning and into the afternoon with a few midday breaks in the action. Highs will stay cooler in the mid 80s, but it stays very muggy with more showers and storms likely into the afternoon.

There will be a stalled out front keeping shower chances into Friday morning before departing to the south.

The wet weather is moving south Friday, but the clouds from those showers will linger keeping parts of Metro Detroit only partly sunny while our North and West Zones see more sunshine. So, highs will hit the mid-80s in areas that get more sunshine while the rest will see highs rest near 80 degrees.

The weekend is warming up again with highs near 90 degrees both days and a better chance for showers on Sunday which has been supported by computer model data for a couple of days in a row. We will keep you posted.

Get the free Local4Casters app to steer you clear of summer storms and any trouble as we go through during the dog days of Summer ahead.

Ad

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.