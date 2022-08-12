Tracking rain, showers ahead of the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what you can expect

It's been a nice way to end the week with plenty of sunshine and seasonal temperatures after days of heat and humidity working throughout last week. We will keep the comfortable weather in the forecast as we had through the overnight hours tonight. Expect mainly clear skies overnight tonight, most everyone dropping into the upper 50s heading into Saturday morning.

DETROIT – It’s been a nice way to end the week with plenty of sunshine and seasonal temperatures after days of heat and humidity working throughout last week. We will keep the comfortable weather in the forecast as we had through the overnight hours tonight. Expect mainly clear skies overnight tonight, most everyone dropping into the upper 50s heading into Saturday morning.

Weekend forecast

As we head into the upcoming weekend, most of the forecast models do not agree on the rainfall we are looking at heading into the weekend. Right now, we will start the day with filtered sunshine on Saturday. And we will increase the clouds as we had through the late morning into the afternoon and evening hours. Expect some scattered rain showers to develop Saturday afternoon and into Saturday evening. Nothing to cancel your plans on; just keep that umbrella handy just in case. The high temperature is making it into the upper 70s, which is below average heading into Saturday afternoon.

Ad

Most of the rain showers will come as we go from late Saturday night to the first part of the end of the weekend on Sunday. As we work into the end of the weekend on Sunday, we will keep the chance of some scattered showers in the forecast, but cloud cover will remain for most of the day. Expect mostly cloudy skies with those scattered showers and high temperatures running about 10° below average in the lower 70s for the end of the weekend on Sunday.

Next week

As a cold front moves through the region late Saturday night and early on Monday morning, we will keep a little bit of cloud cover in the forecast as we have throughout the day on Monday. High temperatures remain just a few degrees below average, reaching around 80° by Monday afternoon.

We will keep the dry weather in the forecast for most of the week ahead, with high temperatures also remaining in the lower 80s from Monday through the end of the week on Friday.

Ad

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.