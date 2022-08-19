Metro Detroit weather: Weekend trouble heading our way

DETROIT – Good Friday morning and happy weekend! There’s never a dull moment in the Pure Michigan weather and it’s been an interesting week. Last weekend was very autumnal and then we spent the first half of the week tracking showers moving at us from the east instead of the west which is a little unusual. Here we are on the final workday of the week and it’s going to be a good one here around Metro Detroit as we start with more of that comfy air in the upper 50s to low 60s for anyone heading out early. Skies are mostly clear other than some of that patchy fog in some of our rural suburbs so be on the lookout. Most of you will be trouble free walking to work or hitting the road.

Sunrise is at 6:45 a.m.

Friday will be a little like yesterday with a nice blend of sunshine and puffy cumulus clouds and a very slim shot at an isolated shower in the late afternoon. This is something some of our computer model data has been hinting at for a couple of days, but it doesn’t seem either likely, or any big deal. High temperatures will settle in the middle 80s across Metro Detroit with a light wind S 5-10mph and an isolated neighborhood or two will flirt with the upper 80s. Enjoy today because we have some trouble heading our way this weekend.

Sunset is at 8:28 p.m.

Saturday is a big day as the Woodward Dream Cruise will be revving and roaring, hooting and hollering all day. It will warm quickly after a start in the mid 60s and the humidity will be on the rise. High temperatures will hit the mid to upper 80s with a heat index closer to 90F. Skies will go from mostly sunny to partly sunny and the showers and storms will hold off until after 3pm and some of them could be strong. The Storm Prediction Center has most of Metro Detroit in a Marginal Risk for severe storms tomorrow afternoon and/or early evening. Keep an eye to the skies if you’re out on Woodward for the Dream Cruise later in the day Saturday.

More scattered rain and thunderstorms move through our area overnight into early Sunday, but more numerous and widespread showers will begin closer to lunchtime. Rain and isolated thundershowers will keep our temps in the upper 70s to low 80s unless we get a rain break and some sunshine for a short bit between showers. Don’t count on that which means Saturday will be the dryer of the two weekend days for you to enjoy the great outdoors.

Another disturbance will move through SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario on Monday keeping some morning showers around as we head back to work and perhaps back to school for some. Conditions will dry out in the afternoon with partly sunny skies and highs near 80F. Tuesday and Wednesday look bone dry with highs in the lower 80s and Summer temps slightly above average. Make sure you keep an eye on the radar which is the first thing you see when you open our awesome weather app. Get the free 4 Warn Weather App to steer you clear of storms and any trouble as we go through these remaining days of Summer.

