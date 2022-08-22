Few showers expected throughout Metro Detroit Monday evening

There are a few low clouds producing patchy fog and spotty drizzle here and there, especially for east siders into Canada. Temperatures start in the middle 60s with mostly dry conditions for most of Metro Detroit.

Some of us sitting east of I-75 are seeing more clouds and some light rain this afternoon. These showers continue for a couple of hours but should end before sunset tonight.

Chances of rain on Thursday

Another boundary sags south into the area Thursday into very early Friday, serving as a focus for more rain chances later this week.

Not expecting much, but later Thursday into the pre-dawn hours of Friday is when we can expect to see a few showers, perhaps some storms.

