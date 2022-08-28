Stronger thunderstorms possible in Metro Detroit for Monday Afternoon

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the region under a Marginal risk for Severe Weather on Monday

After another nice day across the region with plenty of sunshine, and a little high cloud cover, we will bring a little more cloud cover into the forecast overnight tonight with temperatures warmer than we’ve seen in the past few nights. We were also bringing the chance of an isolated rain shower especially late tonight into the overnight hours, but most everyone will stay dry. Overnight lows dropping into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

As we work into our Monday, we will watch a cold front head into the region by Monday afternoon and into Monday evening. This will bring the chance of showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures make it into the upper 80s by Monday afternoon, but when she factor the humidity it is going to feel just a tad bit warmer than that.

Some of the thunderstorms on Monday could be on the strong to severe side of things. The Storm Prediction Center has place the entire region under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather on Monday as the front moves through. Damaging winds and hail will be the primary threats with thunderstorms that develop ahead of the cold front, but by no means is this a widespread severe weather threat.

That cold front presses on through the region as we work from Monday night overnight and early on Tuesday morning, so we will keep a chance of rain showers into the forecast for the first part of our Tuesday before a mixture of sunshine and clouds moves into the region. High temperatures cooler behind the cold front only making it into the lower 80s by Tuesday afternoon.

High pressure builds back into the region for the second part of next week, so expect plenty of sunshine Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures remaining into the mid to upper 70s, and lower 80s with overnight lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s for the end of next week.

We will keep the sunshine around in the forecast as we head into next weekend, just in time for the Labor Day Holiday. Temperatures also getting a few degrees warmer, heading into the middle 80s by Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

BRYAN’S METRO DETROIT 7 DAY FORECAST:

