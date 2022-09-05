Cloudy Labor Day with some rain chances for Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Happy Labor Day!

It is mostly dry early on this Monday. A stationary front is wobbling around just south of Metro Detroit, which will keep a chance for a few showers around this morning -- although our Exact Track Radar is showing no significant signs of showers.

It looks like our skies will stay mostly cloudy most of the day, including early this morning. Temperatures start in the lower to middle 60s with some spotty drizzle.

Today’s sunrise was at 7:03 a.m.

It will not be our prettiest Labor Day on record here in Metro Detroit, with overcast to mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures only in the middle 70s. That’s only a few degrees shy of our average highs.

There will be a decent amount of humidity today. That stubborn stationary front will once bring minor problems just to our south, causing a scattered shower or two, and the possibility of an isolated rumble of thunder, especially for areas closer to warmer waters of Lake Erie. Most of the day will be dry with limited patches of blue skies and sunshine in a light northeast wind.

Tonight’s sunset is at 8 p.m.

Tuesday will be a nicer day around most of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

We may start the day with more clouds than we would like in morning lows in the low to middle 60s. Look for decreasing clouds into partly cloudy or even mostly sunny skies throughout the afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees and light winds NE 5-10mph.

The midweek brings the best weather of the week for us here in Metro Detroit. Skies will go from partly cloudy to mostly sunny on Wednesday with high temperatures in the lower 80s with a little less humidity. Thursday will bring beautiful and dry air with more sunshine and morning lows in the 50s to low 60s and afternoon highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Friday looks pretty great too with our highs a little warmer and the air a bit muggier. Look for Metro Detroit highs to hit the middle 80s with a touch of added humidity as things look warm but dry for those Friday night high school football games.

It’s early, but there are a couple of computer models showing shower chances this weekend, especially late Saturday or Sunday. Stay tuned.

