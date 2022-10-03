Frost Advisory for parts of Metro Detroit

DETROIT – There is a Frost Advisory in effect for just about everyone outside of Detroit and its adjacent suburbs until 9am on this Monday morning. Wayne, Monroe, and Lenawee Counties are not included as some of our suburbs will be flirting with freezing temperatures in the lower 30s creating frost which can kill sensitive vegetation. Skies around Metro Detroit are mostly clear and it will stay below 40 degrees for most of the area until sunrise while those of you who are closer to the city should stay in the lower 40s. It is jacket weather for that morning walk to work or walk with the dog but you won’t need that coat all day.

Sunrise is at 7:33 a.m.

Those frosty conditions won’t last long with a sun that will have very few clouds to deal with through most of the morning putting us in the vicinity of 60F by lunch time. Monday afternoon skies will become partly cloudy into the later afternoon with high temperatures in the middle 60s and a light but cool breeze NE 5-10mph. We should have mostly sunshine or at least dry conditions through the middle of the week, which means you will have to self-water if you are doing any Fall planting or seeding.

Sunset is at 7:11 p.m.

We will be right back at it with cool conditions Tuesday morning although a few extra clouds may keep that frost away. We should see lows staying in the upper 30s to low 40s with a few harmless clouds in the morning. Chalk it up to another great day here in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario as we tap into more and more sunshine into the afternoon allowing highs to hit 70F or at least in the neighborhood. The winds are still light and cool NE/NW 5-10mph.

Wednesday should be another dry day with increasing clouds ahead of what we hope is our next rain maker coming Thursday. So, skies will go from partly cloudy to partly sunny with a warming wind WSW 5-12mph and highs in the lower 70s. It may become even warmer depending on the timing of the advancing clouds. Rain showers may arrive as early as Thursday morning, but they should be just scattered showers around the area. A bigger disturbance rumbles through our skies from north to south in the afternoon bringing breezy conditions Thursday afternoon with rain showers and temps in the upper 60s to near 70F. We will see a dramatic drop in temps as a cool front moves through Metro Detroit late in the day.

Friday showers should fade in the morning hours leaving us with a mostly cloudy but mostly dry day. It will start feeling a little raw out there with morning temps in the 40s only warming into the low to middle 50s with gusty winds NW 10-20mph. Saturday will be chilly too with brighter conditions as morning 30s will warm into the middle to upper 50s. We need more rain, but it looks like more sun and 60s by Sunday. It’s time to get that 4 Warn Weather App and stay well ahead of any storms or wild swings in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android