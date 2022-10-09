More clouds move in for Metro Detroit; sunshine returns for the start of the work week

It was another nice day to end our weekend with plenty of sunshine, and warmer temperatures working into this afternoon. But as we head through the evening, we will watch the clouds increase for just about everyone.

Overnight tonight, we will have a very weak cold front move through the region. I do think this will bring a little more cloud cover into the region late Sunday overnight towards sunrise on Monday Morning, and that would bring an isolated sprinkle or two, but widespread rain is not expected. This cold front will be moving from the north down to the south, what we call a back-door cold front. These frontal boundaries normally do not have a lot of moisture to work with, so we are just expecting the increase in cloud cover.

High pressure builds back into the region for the first few days of next week, so expect more sunshine into the forecast behind the cold front. A southerly flow will begin to help us warm-up as well, especially by the time we get to Tuesday. High temperatures remaining in the 60s on Monday, then warming into the 70s by the time we get to Tuesday.

Our next decent weather maker moves into the region by the time we get to Wednesday. That southerly flow will usher in more moisture for the region, so this means, we finally get some much needed rain moving into the region. Temperatures heading into the lower 70s for one more day.

The rainfall continues into Thursday as well as the cold front passes through the region, and this front will be a little on the stronger side, so we are anticipating breezy winds starting on Wednesday and continuing into the end of the week as well.

By the time we get to Friday, we will see drastically colder temperatures move into the area behind the cold front, so expect us not to get out of 50s as we go through the day. We will keep a mixture of clouds and sunshine into the forecast throughout the day, the breezy winds will be sticking around as well.

For the first part of next weekend, the models are split on a system moving into the region. For right now, we will keep the forecast dry and keep our eyes on it. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds with temperatures remaining in the 50s.

Another cold front looks to swing into the region for the end of next weekend on Sunday, so we will increase the clouds late Saturday Night with skies becoming mostly cloudy. Expect the chance of showers to stick around with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s expected.

BRYAN’S METRO DETROIT 7 DAY FORECAST:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers. Breezy winds anticipated.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers. Breezy winds anticipated.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies, cooler temperatures and breezy winds anticipated.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers.