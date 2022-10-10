Sunshine in Metro Detroit before rain hits mid-week

DETROIT – Good Monday morning!

We have seen clouds streaming in this Monday morning, trying to bring some early morning sprinkles here and there and that’s it. Those clouds should be mostly moving out as you’re heading out.

Metro Detroit temperatures are starting mild under mostly cloudy skies in the lower 40s, with only a few suburbs dipping down into those upper 30s. We will be mostly dry after those sprinkles fade.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:40 a.m.

It’s Columbus Day and Indigenous People’s Day on the calendar, and it will be a nice treat weather wise here in Metro Detroit.

Our high temperatures will land in the middle-to-upper 60s. Our average high temperature for the 10th day of the 10th month is 65 degrees, and that might be exactly where we end up.

The abundant sunshine we’ll get today may push us just beyond the mid-60s, but our breeze is coming from a cooler place. We’ll have a light breeze moving NW at 5-10 mph.

Tonight’s sunset is at 7 p.m.

Choice Tuesday

I am calling it right now: Tuesday will be the pick day of the week for all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

It’ll be a mild start in the low and middle 40s, followed by an even nicer afternoon warming into the low and middle 70s. The skies over Metro Detroit will start mostly sunny and switch to partly cloudy through the afternoon, without any threat of wet weather. But the increase in clouds means a little change is on the way.

Showers Wednesday

Skies will begin to fill with clouds late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, as scattered showers begin to slide into our area after 2 a.m. The chances of rain increase as we get through the morning and into Wednesday afternoon.

We very well may get a few rain breaks. The winds will begin cranking from the SW at 7-17 mph ,helping highs reach near 70 degrees.

We should see a couple of rounds of rain Wednesday afternoon and evening. We may see some scattered showers lingering into Wednesday night, as well, before we begin to dry out on Thursday.

Drying out, keeping cool

A cold front will move through Metro Detroit Thursday morning as temperatures take a quick dip into the lower 50s. Rain chances stick around through mainly just the morning hours. We won’t see things warming up much Thursday afternoon.

Look for partly sunny skies with temperatures in the lower 60s, at best, in breezy conditions on Thursday.

Friday looks cool and dry with upper 30s to middle 50s under a mix of sun and clouds.

No rain is expected on Saturday, but the computer models show showers sliding into our area again on Sunday. Stay tuned!

