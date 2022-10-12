Wind, showers, storms head into Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – A cold front is moving through Wednesday evening, bringing high winds and some decent downpours between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Any storms that develop will have the potential to produce 40-50mph wind gusts and fairly heavy rainfall.

Kalamazoo reported a 48mph gust this afternoon. Not expecting widespread severe weather, we could see some down trees at the very least.

Thursday

Cooler air settles in Thursday, with highs back into the upper 50s. Partly cloudy skies, but we can’t rule out a few isolated showers in the unstable conditions throughout the afternoon. An upper-level low keeps us breezy, with a chance of a stray shower all the way through the start of the weekend. But we will see some sunshine at times as well.

Friday

Friday will be breezy and chilly, with a high of 53. If you’re headed to a Friday night football game, it will be very cold, with temps dropping down through the 40s.

Weekend forecast

Saturday looks cooler than normal, with a high of only 58 degrees. Lots of clouds, but also some breaks of the sun as well. Again, I can’t rule out a stray shower, but most of the day will be dry.

Sunday looks sunnier but cool, with highs back into the upper 50s. Much colder weather is ahead next week. If you haven’t blown out your sprinklers, you might want to get it done this weekend. Frost is a possibility early next week.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.