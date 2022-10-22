Picture perfect weekend for Metro Detroit as warm weather moves in

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – After a gray week with cold temperatures, we’ve had plenty of sunshine to end our week, with temperatures running 25 to 30° warmer than we were on Thursday. And we’ll keep that warm weather in the forecast as we head into the weekend.

Overnight tonight, expect mainly clear skies. It will be a chilly overnight tonight, with most everyone dropping into the 40s and 50s tonight. Perfect weather if you’re going out to high school football or any other events.

Saturday

Heading into the first part of the weekend on Saturday, expect more sunshine, much like we saw to end our week today. High temperatures still running about 10 to 15° above average, will head for the upper 60s and lower 70s by Saturday afternoon.

Sunday

Mainly clear skies will be the rule overnight Saturday night and early on Sunday morning; Overnight lows are dropping into the 40s and 50s for just about everyone. Another comfortable night can be expected over southeastern Michigan.

The dry weather sticks around as we head through the end of the weekend, and early next week, high pressure will continue to control the forecast. That will also allow our temperatures to soar above average, yet again, thanks to a strong southerly flow. High temperatures in the lower 70s can be expected on both Sunday and Monday.

Next week

Our next chance of rain moves into the region as we go after sunset on Tuesday; this is another cold front headed our way. Rain showers will stick around as we head to the middle of the week on Wednesday, with temperatures falling back to near average into the low 60s by Wednesday afternoon.

We will keep the rain showers in the forecast early on Thursday morning; they should be prior to sunrise. And then we break into filtered sunshine as we head throughout the majority of the day. High temperature still remain near average in the lower 60s by Thursday afternoon.

Dry weather sticks around as we head into the end of the week on Friday, so expect a little more cloud cover rolling into the region. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected, with highs going back into the 60s once again by Friday afternoon.

