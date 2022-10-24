Metro Detroit weather: 70s again before rain and change

DETROIT – There is a giant storm moving through the middle of the country now taking a sharp turn to the north spreading clouds our way. We are waking up to mild temperatures in the lower 50s in Metro Detroit with a few areas slightly cooler in the upper 40s and mild everywhere. This big storm will cause our skies to increase with a little cloud cover at times this morning without any rain. The real chances of rain today will be in Western and Northern Lower Michigan and areas north of that as a warm front sweeps up from south to north.

Sunrise is at 7:57 a.m.

The rain will avoid Metro Detroit today with increasing clouds headed our way as skies switch from partly cloudy to partly sunny filtering out some of that beautiful sun that we enjoyed all weekend. Monday afternoon high temperatures will still make it into the lower or even middle 70s depending on those clouds with a decent breeze SSE 5-15 gusting 15-20mph from time to time. Our highs could have hit the middle 70s to near 80F if not for those darn clouds which also makes for less than beautiful skies to enjoy as we stay warm here today and tomorrow. No excuses though, this really is ideal weather for some of that Fall yard work, or anything you want to do outdoors. Enjoy it!

Sunset is at 6:38 p.m.

Tuesday will be our last shot at 70 degrees this week as a weather change is rolling our way soon. It’s going to stay super mild here tomorrow with Metro Detroit temps going from the low and middle 50s early to the lower 70s again in the afternoon. There’s another monster storm tearing through the middle of the country coming up from Mexico spreading more clouds our way creating partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies again. This storm was once a strong Pacific Hurricane named Roslyn that barreled into Mexico over the weekend and will be arriving here late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

There is a chance for some rain to move into Metro Detroit by 9-10pm on Tuesday but a better chance for us from 2am to 7am Wednesday making for a wet and slippery morning commute. Happy Hump Day! Wednesday morning rain showers will linger into the early afternoon with a cold front moving through west to east. That means Southern Ontario will see shower chances for a short time longer. We will get back into mostly cloudy skies with fewer showers after 1 p.m. and temperatures will hover in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday looks dry and cooler with morning temps down into the middle and upper 30s with some patchy fog around early. Skies will become partly cloudy with highs expected in the middle 50s which is very closer to our climatological average. Friday and Saturday will stay dry and cool here much like Thursday. The computer models show a few more clouds during the end of this work and school week and this weekend. It’s very early but, two longer range computer models bring in some rain showers next Monday which is Halloween. We won’t focus on that now, but we will keep you posted for sure. It’s time to get that 4 Warn Weather App and stay well ahead of any storms or wild swings in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

