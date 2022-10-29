Dense fog possible again Sunday Morning before rain showers move into Metro Detroit -- what to expect

Rain showers move into the region for the end of the weekend and into Halloween on Monday

After the dense fog this morning hung around through mid to late morning, we have cleared out nicely with most everyone seeing sunshine this afternoon and high temperatures making it into the lower 60s for most everyone.

If you’re heading out to the Michigan vs. Michigan State Game on Saturday evening in Ann Arbor, you will need the jacket. Once we get past sunset, temperatures will drop pretty quick, and it will be chilly, but remaining dry. Expect skies to become partly cloudy overnight. Overnight lows will drop back to right around 40 degrees, and even some upper 30s possible once again.

We could see more patchy dense fog once again heading into Sunday Morning thanks to the light East wind bringing moisture off of Lake Erie. Otherwise, expect the clouds to be on the increase in advance of our next system heading towards the region, which will bring rain into Southeastern Michigan for Halloween on Monday.

That system is an area of low pressure which will be making its way into the Ohio Valley then the Great Lakes. Expect rain showers to develop as we work through Sunday Evening and into the overnight, but most of the day will remain dry. High temperatures will go a few degrees above average, heading into the lower 60s by Sunday afternoon.

That low pressure system will keep the rain showers into the forecast as we work through Halloween on Monday, but we are keeping an eye on when the rain will get out of the region. Either way, it’s safe to say you are more than likely going to need the rain gear in some form to go with the Halloween costumes for Trick-or-Treating on Monday. Even with the rain showers, high temperatures will make it into the lower 60s by Monday afternoon.

For the majority of next week after Monday, high pressure looks to control the forecast bringing a warming trend and plenty of sunshine. Expect mostly sunny skies for Tuesday and Wednesday, high temperatures warming up into the middle 60s both days.

We will bring a few more clouds into the forecast for Thursday and keep those clouds around for the end of the week on Friday, but the warming trend continues. High temperatures going into the upper 60s both days, and we might even take a run at 70 degrees by the end of next week. That would put us about 10 degrees above average for where we should be for this time in early November.

Our next chance of rain after the beginning of the week looks to be the beginning of next weekend. Most of the major models have rainfall in the forecast, but the timing and duration of this needs to be worked out as we work into next week.

BRYAN’S METRO DETROIT 7 DAY FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, morning dense fog possible. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies. Rain showers likely.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Remaining dry.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies, a chance of rain showers.