Metro Detroit weather: Good day sunshine...once the fog dissipates

DETROIT – Some areas of locally dense fog have developed early this morning, as expected. Not everybody is experiencing it, but be aware that you may drive into it when heading out. If this was mid-summer, I’d be telling you that the fog will dissipate by 8 or 9 a.m. However, this is November, the sun is rising two hours later, and the sun angle is much lower. So some of you with the dense fog will likely see this persist until late morning, and possibly until lunchtime for some of you…it’ll be pretty stubborn!

Once the fog is gone, we’ll have plentiful sunshine once again, with highs reaching the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius). Wind will be from the south-southeast at 4 to 8 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 8:09 a.m., and this evening’s sunset is at 6:24 p.m.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy Thursday night, and I don’t think fog will be a problem this time. Lows near 50 degrees or into the low 50s in our Urban Heat Island (10 to 11 degrees Celsius). South wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Partly cloudy to start our Finally Friday, and then becoming mostly cloudy at some point during the afternoon. Highs will soar into the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius)!

Mostly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius). Keep an eye on that Friday night low…if Saturday’s temperature does not drop below 57 degrees (14 degrees Celsius), then that will tie or break our record for the warmest November 5th low temperature, which was set in 1994.

Weekend Update

While we may start our Saturday with partial sunshine, clouds will increase. I think we’ll get at least the morning in dry, and then shower chance start to increase during the afternoon. The computer models differ on whether this will start as just scattered showers, or will be a line of rain. But I can tell you that they will be moving from west to east, so your risk is higher earlier in our western suburbs, and later in the east. It’ll still be warm Saturday, with highs near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius)…but it’ll become quite windy, and even windier than I thought yesterday as gusts could be between 30 and 40 mph. By the way, Saturday’s record high is 74 degrees (23 degrees Celsius), set in 2015.

Showers end overnight Saturday night, and it’ll still be windy. Lows in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

**DON’T FORGET TO SET YOUR CLOCKS BACK ONE HOUR BEFORE YOU GO TO BED SATURDAY NIGHT!** You’ll gain an extra hour of sleep, and our sunrises and sunsets will occur one hour earlier. Also remember to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors, and check the batteries in the flashlights you need if the power ever goes out.

Mostly sunny on Sunday and possibly a bit breezy. Highs cool off into the low-to-mid 60s (17 degrees Celsius), which is still well above our long-term average high of 53 degrees (11.5 degrees Celsius).

How Warm, How Long?

Check out my ten-day forecast on the 4Warn weather app – if you are one of those hoping to delay the inevitable even further, I think you’ll be pleased!