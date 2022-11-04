Metro Detroit weather: Weekend rain and strong wind chances

DETROIT – Our Finally Friday is off to a much better start than our Thursday morning, with little or no fog being reported in the area as of the time I am writing this (3:15 a.m.).

Get ready for another warm day, with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies and highs reaching the low-70s (22 degrees Celsius). Wind will blow from the south at 10 to 15 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 8:10 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:23 p.m.

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the upper-50s (15 degrees Celsius). This could break Saturday’s record for warmest low temperature, which is 57 degrees (14 degrees Celsius), set in 1994.

Partly cloudy to start on Saturday, then clouds increase by afternoon, with scattered showers developing. It’s going to become windy, with gusts between 30 and 40 mph during the afternoon, but any shower - especially the ones with the heaviest downpours - could produce wind gusts to 45 mph.

Showers end Saturday evening, with the strong wind subsiding overnight. Lows in the mid-to-upper-40s (7 to 9 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the mid-60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius).

Unfortunately, we won’t see nearly enough rain Saturday to put a dent in our drought conditions, and there’s more bad news coming: we’ll be dry all the way until next Friday. On the positive side, it’ll be another stretch of placid, pleasant November weather with plenty of sunshine Monday through Thursday, with highs near 60 degrees (16 degrees Celsius) on Monday, in the mid-to-upper-50s (14 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday, then back into the low-to-mid-60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius) Wednesday and Thursday.

Our next big weather-maker comes next Friday, with a much cooler temperature regime starting next weekend.