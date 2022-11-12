Drier weather moves in for the end of the weekend, more rain & snow returns next week

Saturday Night

After most everyone saw some snow showers late this morning and into the afternoon, we will keep them into the forecast through the early evening hours tonight before we begin to dry things out. We will also see the clouds break up a bit overnight as well. Expect skies to become partly cloudy, and it will be cold overnight. Overnight lows dropping into the 20s for everyone.

Sunday

On Sunday, we will keep on Northwest flow working into the region, this will keep some cloud cover into the forecast working throughout the day, colder temperatures sticking around, and also the chance for a few light snowflakes as we head throughout the day. Any lake-effect snow should hold onto the western portions of the state where Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the end of the weekend. High temperatures running about 10 to 15° below average, only into the upper 30s by Sunday afternoon.

Early Next Week

Dry weather sticks around to start our work week on Monday, we will keep plenty of cloud cover into the forecast. High temperatures heading for right around the 40° mark by Monday afternoon.

Major changes move into the forecast as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. We’re going to watch an area of low pressure develop over the gulf states, and move northeast through the Ohio valley into northeastern Ohio by Wednesday. This system will have plenty of moisture to work with, and with that low pressure system working off to our East, this will put us on the cold side of the forecast.

This means we could see our first chance of accumulating snow across the region as we go from Tuesday and into Wednesday. There are some indications that this may start off as a brief rain and snow mix before changing completely over to snow. It is too early to start talking about accumulating snow amounts, but most of the major forecast models are showing the chance of at least some snow accumulation across most of southeastern Michigan. Temperatures will make it into the lower 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with overnight lows, dropping into the mid to upper 20s both nights.

End of Next Week

As we head into the end of next week, we will keep the cloud cover into the forecast both Thursday and Friday. This is in the wake of the major system that will move through the region by the middle of the week, so expect plenty of cloud cover, and we’re also going to keep the chance of some snowflakes into the forecast both Thursday and Friday. High temperature is only heading into the upper 30s by Thursday and Friday afternoon.

By the first part of next weekend, high pressure will begin to work towards the region and will dry us out. But we will remain on the cold side of things heading into the first part of the weekend. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds, but we will remain cold. High temperatures only making it into the low to mid 30s in the afternoon.