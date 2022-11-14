Rain, snow possible Tuesday in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – It’s still fall, but the next week will look and feel much like winter.

Monday night

Mostly cloudy and chilly with a low of 34. Rain arrives in the morning with a chance of a few wet snowflakes mixing in, especially in our west and north zones.

Tuesday

The ground is still relatively warm, so don’t expect the rain-snow mix in the morning to cause much concern for the morning commute. By Tuesday evening, expect some light snow showers, especially north of M-59 and west of I-75. Snow totals are a bit tricky because the ground is warm. So even if you get an inch or two in areas like Howell, Ann Arbor, and Oxford, it might not look like it. A lot of what falls will melt on warm surfaces. But on your patio, mailboxes, etc., you could see a bit of snow total up.

Wednesday & Thursday

You could see a bit of light snow showers each day but not much of an impact on your daily routine. Highs stay in the upper 30s most of the week. Then Friday and into the weekend, it gets sharply colder, with lows in the teens and highs barely reaching the freezing mark!

