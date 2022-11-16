Tracking light rain-snow mix Wednesday in Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Quick bursts of lake-enhanced snow will continue through the evening commute, especially north of M-59 Wednesday night.

Another band is also moving south of I-94 through Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

Wednesday night

There will be cloudy skies after midnight Wednesday night and very cold, with a low of 28 in Detroit and mid-20s in the suburbs.

Thursday

We can’t rule out a few lake-enhanced, very light snow showers, especially in northern Macomb and Oakland counties, but no accumulation is expected. Thursday will be another chilly day with highs in the upper 30s.

Friday

Once again, Friday has the chance of a few light snow showers off and on, but little or no accumulation is expected. Even colder Friday with a high of 30 degrees. Winds WSW 5-15 at times gusting to 20mph.

The weekend looks cold and blustery, with highs barely reaching 30 degrees!

Read more: Where to expect highest snow totals as rain-snow mix hits Metro Detroit

Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.