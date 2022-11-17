Special Weather Alert as snow affects parts of your evening commute

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – In the weather center now watching a band of moderate to heavy snow that’s reducing visibility along I-94 from Detroit to Ann Arbor. If you’re traveling in these areas between 6:30 p.m. until around 8 p.m.

Be aware of some slick spots due to some fairly decent snow bursts. This primarily affects the northern parts of Wastenaw and Wayne counties. Temperatures are hovering around 34 to 36 degrees, but could still have icing on elevated surfaces. These bands of snow are moving to the east at 20mph.

Snow is also falling at a pretty good clip up into the thumb where there is a winter weather advisory in effect for Sanilac County until midnight.

More lake effect snow to affect several areas through the weekend. More details to come tonight at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Local 4 and Local 4 Plus.

