‘Let it snow’: Metro Detroit expected to feel like winter with wind, snow

Cold, windy and a little more snow is going to be the name of the game this weekend.

We’re starting off this Saturday in the lower 20s, but when you factor in the winds, it feels more like single digits out there. And these numbers don’t move a lot today. Highs will be near 30 degrees, but with gusty winds over 20mph at times, it’s going to feel like the teens through the afternoon. Multiple layers will be needed today.

After a mainly dry start except for a couple of flurries, more snow is set to return later this evening. After sunset is likely when we see the bulk of this next batch of snow move in, and it will continue to fall through the evening hours, then end before midnight. Accumulation is looking likely for just about everyone, with the highest totals being in the west zone. A solid ½” to 1″ of new snow can be expected.

Following the Saturday evening snow, another cold and breezy day is on tap for Sunday. We’ll wake up in the teens Sunday with wind chills in single digits, even near zero in a few select locations. Like Saturday, Sunday afternoon will feel like the teens with gusty winds around. While a few flurries can’t be ruled out Sunday, we are anticipating more dry time and perhaps a few more breaks in the clouds for some sun.

Following the chill, this weekend, more dry time and milder temperatures build in for the work-week. We’re in the middle 40s by the middle part of the coming week, and it looks like the majority of the week should be dry. That though looks to change come Thanksgiving.

Long range models differ a good deal on the timing and overall solution as to what will play out both Thanksgiving Thursday and Friday, but at this point, we’re leaning towards rain returning later in the day Thursday. This will be followed by rain changing to snow on Friday. But because of the discrepancies amongst long range models, confidence in this part of the forecast is not high. We’ll be keeping an eye on how the models handle this in the coming days and will be fine tuning this part of the forecast.